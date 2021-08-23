Meenakshi Ent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 5.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 5.79% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 129.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 129.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 7.82 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 212.80% returns over the last 6 months and 13.01% over the last 12 months.