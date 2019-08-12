Meenakshi Ent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 50.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 50.67% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 down 11.43% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

Meenakshi Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2018.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 8.70 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 169.35% returns over the last 6 months and 42.16% over the last 12 months.