Meenakshi Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 85.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 85.07% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 up 311.34% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 up 280% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Meenakshi Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 15.65 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.62% returns over the last 6 months and 526.00% over the last 12 months.