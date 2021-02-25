Meenakshi Ent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2020 down 14.47% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 28.31% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Meenakshi Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 2.51 on February 23, 2021 (BSE)