Meenakshi Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2018 up 20.38% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 60.66% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Meenakshi Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2017.

Meenakshi Ent shares closed at 3.23 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.13% returns over the last 6 months and -70.45% over the last 12 months.