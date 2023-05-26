Medplus Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.95 crore, up 123.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.95 crore in March 2023 up 123.98% from Rs. 38.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 518.98% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2023 up 251.89% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

Medplus Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

Medplus Health shares closed at 689.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.05% returns over the last 6 months and -22.72% over the last 12 months.