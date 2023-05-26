English
    Medplus Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.95 crore, up 123.98% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.95 crore in March 2023 up 123.98% from Rs. 38.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 518.98% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2023 up 251.89% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

    Medplus Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

    Medplus Health shares closed at 689.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.05% returns over the last 6 months and -22.72% over the last 12 months.

    Medplus Health Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.9557.2438.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.9557.2438.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.916.735.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.5235.7520.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.19-1.725.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.857.404.26
    Depreciation5.334.241.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-6.94----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.005.345.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.09-0.50-4.10
    Other Income2.544.076.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.643.572.11
    Interest2.051.791.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.591.780.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.591.780.92
    Tax0.881.16--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.710.620.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.710.620.92
    Equity Share Capital23.8623.8623.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.150.08
    Diluted EPS0.150.150.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.150.08
    Diluted EPS0.150.150.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am