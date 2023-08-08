English
    Medplus Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.89 crore, up 163.49% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.89 crore in June 2023 up 163.49% from Rs. 27.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 down 8812.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

    Medplus Health shares closed at 952.40 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.98% returns over the last 6 months and 32.46% over the last 12 months.

    Medplus Health Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.8986.9527.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.8986.9527.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.908.914.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.2254.5216.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.532.19-1.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.769.854.90
    Depreciation5.545.332.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---6.94--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.227.004.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.216.09-4.08
    Other Income1.812.545.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.418.641.29
    Interest2.082.051.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.496.590.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.496.590.04
    Tax--0.88--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.495.710.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.495.710.04
    Equity Share Capital23.8623.8623.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.150.00
    Diluted EPS-0.290.15--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.150.00
    Diluted EPS-0.290.15--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food & Drug Retailing #Medplus Health #MedPlus Health Services #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

