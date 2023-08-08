Medplus Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.89 crore, up 163.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.89 crore in June 2023 up 163.49% from Rs. 27.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 down 8812.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

Medplus Health shares closed at 952.40 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.98% returns over the last 6 months and 32.46% over the last 12 months.