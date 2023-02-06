 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Medplus Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore, up 131.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore in December 2022 up 131.64% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 151.07% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Medplus Health Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.24 42.45 24.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.24 42.45 24.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.73 5.22 3.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.75 25.11 17.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.72 0.98 -1.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.40 6.00 4.02
Depreciation 4.24 3.20 1.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.34 5.58 1.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -3.63 -1.70
Other Income 4.07 4.27 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.57 0.64 -0.58
Interest 1.79 1.46 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.78 -0.82 -1.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.78 -0.82 -1.21
Tax 1.16 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.62 -0.82 -1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.62 -0.82 -1.21
Equity Share Capital 23.86 23.86 23.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -0.07 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.15 -0.07 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -0.07 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.15 -0.07 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited