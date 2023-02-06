English
    Medplus Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore, up 131.64% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore in December 2022 up 131.64% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 151.07% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    Medplus Health Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.2442.4524.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.2442.4524.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.735.223.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.7525.1117.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.720.98-1.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.406.004.02
    Depreciation4.243.201.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.345.581.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-3.63-1.70
    Other Income4.074.271.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.570.64-0.58
    Interest1.791.460.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.78-0.82-1.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.78-0.82-1.21
    Tax1.16----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.62-0.82-1.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.62-0.82-1.21
    Equity Share Capital23.8623.8623.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.07-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.07-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.07-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.07-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited