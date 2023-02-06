Medplus Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore, up 131.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.24 crore in December 2022 up 131.64% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 151.07% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2022 up 1083.33% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Medplus Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

