Medplus Health Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,252.98 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,252.98 crore in March 2023 up 29.72% from Rs. 965.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2023 up 126.69% from Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.32 crore in March 2023 up 45.93% from Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2022.

Medplus Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

Medplus Health shares closed at 692.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.52% returns over the last 6 months and -22.36% over the last 12 months.