Medplus Health Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.30 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,284.30 crore in June 2023 up 29.25% from Rs. 993.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 up 18.28% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.74 crore in June 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2022.

Medplus Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Medplus Health shares closed at 951.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.