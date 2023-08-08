English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Medplus Health Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.30 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,284.30 crore in June 2023 up 29.25% from Rs. 993.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 up 18.28% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.74 crore in June 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2022.

    Medplus Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

    Medplus Health shares closed at 951.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.

    Medplus Health Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,284.301,252.98993.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,284.301,252.98993.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.918.934.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,041.941,015.54812.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.96-54.49-34.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost147.60148.59117.96
    Depreciation52.4255.8038.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.4652.7839.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9325.8314.55
    Other Income9.3913.6910.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3239.5224.68
    Interest23.2722.2719.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0517.254.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0517.254.87
    Tax1.29-9.311.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.7726.563.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.7726.563.68
    Minority Interest0.020.02-0.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.7926.583.20
    Equity Share Capital23.8623.8623.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.322.240.27
    Diluted EPS0.322.240.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.322.240.27
    Diluted EPS0.322.240.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food & Drug Retailing #Medplus Health #MedPlus Health Services #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!