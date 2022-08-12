 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Medplus Health Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.65 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medplus Health Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 993.65 crore in June 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 955.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 down 93.13% from Rs. 46.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2022 down 37.67% from Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2021.

Medplus Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2021.

Medplus Health shares closed at 723.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.19% returns over the last 6 months

Medplus Health Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 993.65 965.91 955.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 993.65 965.91 955.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.94 5.17 13.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 812.83 820.47 828.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.43 -65.64 -98.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.96 113.75 88.49
Depreciation 38.10 34.11 27.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.72 39.88 26.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.55 18.16 69.44
Other Income 10.13 13.05 4.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.68 31.21 73.65
Interest 19.81 18.58 15.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.87 12.63 58.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.87 12.63 58.41
Tax 1.19 1.20 12.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.68 11.43 46.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.68 11.43 46.36
Minority Interest -0.48 0.30 0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.20 11.73 46.59
Equity Share Capital 23.86 23.86 0.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.99 4.34
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.98 4.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.99 206.50
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.98 4.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
