Medplus Health Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.65 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 993.65 crore in June 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 955.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 down 93.13% from Rs. 46.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2022 down 37.67% from Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2021.

Medplus Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2021.

Medplus Health shares closed at 723.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.19% returns over the last 6 months