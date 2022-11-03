Medinova Diag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 29.44% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medinova Diagnostic Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in September 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 74.68% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 43.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.
Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.
|Medinova Diag shares closed at 28.50 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.
|Medinova Diagnostic Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.98
|1.93
|2.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.98
|1.93
|2.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|0.34
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.46
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.82
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.26
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.29
|0.58
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.15
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.15
|0.49
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|9.96
|9.96
|9.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited