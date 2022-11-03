Medinova Diag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 29.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in September 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 74.68% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 43.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.