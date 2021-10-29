Medinova Diag Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 35.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in September 2021 down 35.58% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 down 43.61% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2020.

Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2020.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 45.60 on October 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.12% returns over the last 6 months and 259.91% over the last 12 months.