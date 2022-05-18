Medinova Diag Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in March 2022 down 0.93% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 39.53% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 27.10 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -8.45% over the last 12 months.