Medinova Diag Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 20.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in March 2020 down 20.32% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 97.99% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2019.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 15.22 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.47% over the last 12 months.