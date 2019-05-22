Medinova Diag Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2019 down 3.89% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019 up 10.07% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 350% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Medinova Diag EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2018.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 14.10 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.72% over the last 12 months.