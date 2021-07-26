Medinova Diag Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, up 224.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in June 2021 up 224.34% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021 up 1425.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2021 up 525% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Medinova Diag EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 38.00 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)