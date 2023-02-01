 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Medinova Diag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medinova Diagnostic Services are:Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 103.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 50.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021. Medinova Diag shares closed at 24.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.66% over the last 12 months.
Medinova Diagnostic Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.691.982.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.691.982.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.220.340.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.450.450.46
Depreciation0.080.070.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.800.880.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.250.39
Other Income0.030.050.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.290.46
Interest0.140.140.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.150.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.030.150.35
Tax0.040.040.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.110.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.110.31
Equity Share Capital9.969.969.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.110.31
Diluted EPS--0.110.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.110.31
Diluted EPS--0.110.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

