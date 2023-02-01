Medinova Diag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.69 1.98 2.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.69 1.98 2.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 0.34 0.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.45 0.45 0.46 Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.80 0.88 0.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.25 0.39 Other Income 0.03 0.05 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.29 0.46 Interest 0.14 0.14 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.15 0.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.15 0.35 Tax 0.04 0.04 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.11 0.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.11 0.31 Equity Share Capital 9.96 9.96 9.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.11 0.31 Diluted EPS -- 0.11 0.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.11 0.31 Diluted EPS -- 0.11 0.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited