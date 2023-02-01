English
    Medinova Diag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medinova Diagnostic Services are:Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 103.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 50.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.Medinova Diag shares closed at 24.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.66% over the last 12 months.
    Medinova Diagnostic Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.691.982.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.691.982.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.220.340.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.450.46
    Depreciation0.080.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.800.880.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.250.39
    Other Income0.030.050.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.290.46
    Interest0.140.140.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.150.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.150.35
    Tax0.040.040.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.110.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.110.31
    Equity Share Capital9.969.969.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.110.31
    Diluted EPS--0.110.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.110.31
    Diluted EPS--0.110.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited