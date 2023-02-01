Medinova Diag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medinova Diagnostic Services are:Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 103.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 50.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
|Medinova Diag shares closed at 24.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.66% over the last 12 months.
|Medinova Diagnostic Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|1.98
|2.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|1.98
|2.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|0.34
|0.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.45
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|0.88
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.25
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.29
|0.46
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.15
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.15
|0.35
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|9.96
|9.96
|9.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited