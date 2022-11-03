Medinova Diag Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 23.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in September 2022 down 23.71% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 33.03% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 28.50 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.