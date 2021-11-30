Medinova Diag Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 27.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in September 2021 down 27.82% from Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021 down 19.89% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021 up 1.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2020.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 35.15 on November 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and 142.41% over the last 12 months.