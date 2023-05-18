Medinova Diag Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 1.9% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 up 123.67% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 up 45.95% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Medinova Diag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

Medinova Diag shares closed at 25.60 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.74% returns over the last 6 months and -10.18% over the last 12 months.