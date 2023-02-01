 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Medinova Diag Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medinova Diagnostic Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 14.71% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 34.16% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 27.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021. Medinova Diag shares closed at 24.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.66% over the last 12 months.
Medinova Diagnostic Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.222.562.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.222.562.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.260.370.57
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.490.500.50
Depreciation0.080.100.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.001.070.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.520.50
Other Income0.010.030.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.550.55
Interest0.140.160.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.280.390.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.280.390.42
Tax0.050.030.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.230.360.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.230.360.40
Minority Interest-----0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.230.360.36
Equity Share Capital9.969.969.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.240.360.36
Diluted EPS0.240.360.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.240.360.36
Diluted EPS0.240.360.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm