Medinova Diag Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medinova Diagnostic Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 14.71% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 34.16% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 27.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
Medinova Diag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.
|Medinova Diag shares closed at 24.10 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.66% over the last 12 months.
|Medinova Diagnostic Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.22
|2.56
|2.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.22
|2.56
|2.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|0.37
|0.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.50
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|1.07
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.52
|0.50
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.55
|0.55
|Interest
|0.14
|0.16
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.39
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|0.39
|0.42
|Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.23
|0.36
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.23
|0.36
|0.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.23
|0.36
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|9.96
|9.96
|9.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.36
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.36
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.36
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.36
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited