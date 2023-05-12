English
    Medico Remedies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, down 13.28% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medico Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in March 2023 down 13.28% from Rs. 32.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 down 6.24% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 5.03% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022.

    Medico Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

    Medico Remedies shares closed at 82.55 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.49% returns over the last 6 months

    Medico Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.9938.8532.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.9938.8532.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.6725.9923.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.402.570.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.78-0.25-1.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.271.720.81
    Depreciation0.730.740.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.275.436.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.442.651.76
    Other Income0.040.860.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.483.512.50
    Interest0.210.200.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.273.322.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.273.322.37
    Tax0.511.070.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.772.251.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.772.251.88
    Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.211.360.23
    Diluted EPS0.211.360.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.211.360.23
    Diluted EPS0.211.360.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
