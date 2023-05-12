Medico Remedies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, down 13.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in March 2023 down 13.28% from Rs. 32.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 down 6.24% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 5.03% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022.

Medico Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Medico Remedies shares closed at 82.55 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.49% returns over the last 6 months