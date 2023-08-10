Medico Remedies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.47 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.47 crore in June 2023 down 5.03% from Rs. 33.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 up 268.77% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 up 96.45% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

Medico Remedies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Medico Remedies shares closed at 78.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 300.56% over the last 12 months.