Medico Intercon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 19.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in September 2022 down 19.68% from Rs. 10.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 10.46% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

Medico Intercon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2021.

Medico Intercon shares closed at 83.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 139.54% returns over the last 6 months and 88.29% over the last 12 months.