Medico Intercon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore, up 22.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore in March 2020 up 22.7% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 up 2.05% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

Medico Intercon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2019.

Medico Intercon shares closed at 17.60 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)