Medico Intercon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore, up 174.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore in June 2023 up 174.04% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 29.24% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 up 11.94% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Medico Intercon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

Medico Intercon shares closed at 69.86 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 81.22% over the last 12 months.