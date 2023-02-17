Medico Intercon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore in December 2022 up 18.7% from Rs. 10.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.