Medico Intercon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore in December 2022 up 18.7% from Rs. 10.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 11.75% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Medico Intercon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

Medico Intercon shares closed at 78.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.63% over the last 12 months.