    Medico Intercon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 100.53% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medico Intercontinental Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in March 2023 up 100.53% from Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 16.86% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 7.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

    Medico Intercon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.

    Medico Intercon shares closed at 77.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and 157.53% over the last 12 months.

    Medico Intercontinental Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0118.0714.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0118.0714.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.6317.7810.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.26-2.431.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.160.770.63
    Depreciation0.060.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.610.830.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.291.071.27
    Other Income0.260.220.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.551.281.44
    Interest0.100.120.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.451.161.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.451.161.24
    Tax0.430.300.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.010.870.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.010.870.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.010.870.87
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.003.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.942.67
    Diluted EPS1.010.942.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.942.67
    Diluted EPS1.010.942.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm