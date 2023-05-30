Medico Intercon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 100.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in March 2023 up 100.53% from Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 16.86% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 7.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

Medico Intercon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.

Medico Intercon shares closed at 77.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and 157.53% over the last 12 months.