Medico Intercon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.07 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.07 crore in December 2022 up 2.71% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 9.02% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.