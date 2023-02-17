Medico Intercon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.07 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.07 crore in December 2022 up 2.71% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 9.02% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

Medico Intercon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2021.

Medico Intercon shares closed at 78.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 113.41% returns over the last 6 months and 34.85% over the last 12 months.