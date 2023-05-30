Medicamen Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.15 crore, up 63.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.15 crore in March 2023 up 63.26% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 up 46.88% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2023 up 33.9% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 720.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 9.08% over the last 12 months.