    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Medicamen Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.15 crore, up 63.26% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medicamen Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.15 crore in March 2023 up 63.26% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 up 46.88% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2023 up 33.9% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

    Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2022.

    Medicamen Bio shares closed at 720.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 9.08% over the last 12 months.

    Medicamen Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.1534.1222.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.1534.1222.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.4822.8510.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.10-6.19-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.384.943.84
    Depreciation1.611.601.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.626.663.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.164.273.45
    Other Income0.350.630.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.504.893.79
    Interest0.860.680.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.654.213.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.654.213.23
    Tax0.600.450.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.053.762.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.053.762.75
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.972.25
    Diluted EPS3.252.972.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.972.25
    Diluted EPS3.252.972.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Medicamen Bio #Medicamen Biotech #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am