Medicamen Bio Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.27 crore, up 13.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.27 crore in March 2019 up 13.55% from Rs. 29.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2019 up 52.46% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2019 up 2.51% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2018.

Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2018.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 489.95 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 5.40% returns over the last 6 months and -19.47% over the last 12 months.