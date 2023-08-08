Medicamen Bio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore in June 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 33.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2023 up 23.19% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2023 up 17.67% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022.

Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2022.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 819.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 6.01% over the last 12 months.