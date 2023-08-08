English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Medicamen Bio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medicamen Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.50 crore in June 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 33.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2023 up 23.19% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2023 up 17.67% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022.

    Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2022.

    Medicamen Bio shares closed at 819.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 6.01% over the last 12 months.

    Medicamen Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.5037.1533.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.5037.1533.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.8222.4816.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.24-1.10-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.254.384.34
    Depreciation1.681.611.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.274.626.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.735.164.13
    Other Income0.380.350.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.115.505.09
    Interest0.960.860.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.154.654.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.154.654.33
    Tax0.740.600.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.424.053.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.424.053.59
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.252.94
    Diluted EPS3.493.252.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.252.94
    Diluted EPS3.493.252.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Medicamen Bio #Medicamen Biotech #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!