Medicamen Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in December 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 32.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 0.51% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.1% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.