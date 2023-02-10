Medicamen Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.12 crore in December 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 32.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 0.51% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2022 down 9.1% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

Medicamen Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2021.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 758.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.88% over the last 12 months.