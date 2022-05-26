Medicamen Bio Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore in March 2022 up 7.13% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022 down 24.72% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2022 up 8.83% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2021.

Medicamen Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2021.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 607.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)