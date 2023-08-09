Medicamen Bio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.94 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.94 crore in June 2023 up 26.76% from Rs. 33.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2023 up 10.73% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022.

Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2022.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 827.10 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.64% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.