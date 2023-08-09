English
    Medicamen Bio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.94 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medicamen Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.94 crore in June 2023 up 26.76% from Rs. 33.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2023 up 10.73% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022.

    Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2022.

    Medicamen Bio shares closed at 827.10 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.64% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.

    Medicamen Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.9438.6733.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.9438.6733.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.1122.1616.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.24-0.51-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.565.524.34
    Depreciation1.691.621.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.565.016.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.264.874.13
    Other Income0.380.350.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.645.215.09
    Interest0.960.860.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.684.364.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.684.364.33
    Tax0.740.590.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.953.773.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.953.773.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.953.773.59
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.123.032.94
    Diluted EPS3.123.032.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.123.032.94
    Diluted EPS3.123.032.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

