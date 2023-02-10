Medicamen Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore, up 9.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore in December 2022 up 9.01% from Rs. 32.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 down 0.22% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.