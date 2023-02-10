English
    Medicamen Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore, up 9.01% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medicamen Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.58 crore in December 2022 up 9.01% from Rs. 32.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 down 0.22% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

    Medicamen Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.5833.5332.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.5833.5332.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1719.5717.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.19-3.00-1.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.674.913.62
    Depreciation1.601.621.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.066.207.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.284.234.74
    Other Income0.630.520.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.904.765.57
    Interest0.680.620.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.224.145.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.224.145.08
    Tax0.450.541.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.773.603.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.773.603.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.773.603.78
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.853.09
    Diluted EPS2.982.853.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.853.09
    Diluted EPS2.982.853.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited