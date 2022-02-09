Medicamen Bio Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.64 crore in December 2021 down 0.85% from Rs. 32.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021 up 25.34% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021 up 36% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2020.

Medicamen Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2020.

Medicamen Bio shares closed at 849.40 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)