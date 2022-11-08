Mediaone Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, up 4303.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 4303.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 161.5% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 2057.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Mediaone Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in September 2021.

Mediaone Global shares closed at 19.95 on September 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.89% returns over the last 6 months