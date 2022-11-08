English
    Mediaone Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, up 4303.98% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mediaone Global Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 4303.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 161.5% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 2057.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    Mediaone Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in September 2021.

    Mediaone Global shares closed at 19.95 on September 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.89% returns over the last 6 months

    Mediaone Global Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.641.030.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.641.030.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-0.57-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.05
    Depreciation0.340.341.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.510.720.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.49-1.66
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.030.49-1.66
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.020.49-1.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.020.49-1.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.020.49-1.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.020.49-1.67
    Equity Share Capital14.7214.7214.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.33-1.13
    Diluted EPS0.700.33-1.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.33-1.13
    Diluted EPS0.700.33-1.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:15 pm