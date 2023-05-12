Mediaone Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 27508.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in March 2023 up 27508.37% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 429.54% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 28.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

Mediaone Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Mediaone Global shares closed at 45.46 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 357.80% returns over the last 12 months.