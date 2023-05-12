English
    Mediaone Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 27508.37% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mediaone Global Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in March 2023 up 27508.37% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 429.54% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 28.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

    Mediaone Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

    Mediaone Global shares closed at 45.46 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 357.80% returns over the last 12 months.

    Mediaone Global Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.949.690.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.949.690.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.55--0.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.14-1.07-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.05
    Depreciation0.340.341.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.579.291.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.271.08-3.09
    Other Income--0.022.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.271.10-0.36
    Interest0.070.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.191.10-0.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.191.10-0.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.191.10-0.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.191.10-0.36
    Equity Share Capital14.7214.7214.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.75-0.25
    Diluted EPS0.810.75-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.75-0.25
    Diluted EPS0.810.75-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

