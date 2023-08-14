Mediaone Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, up 520.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in June 2023 up 520.05% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 242.97% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 up 142.17% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

Mediaone Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Mediaone Global shares closed at 62.03 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 209.38% returns over the last 6 months and 370.64% over the last 12 months.