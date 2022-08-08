Mediaone Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 5111.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 5111.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 up 127.94% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022 up 692.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Mediaone Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2021.

Mediaone Global shares closed at 14.22 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)